Extended time to grab cheap tickets to Keppel

The new vessel at Keppel Konnections, the Spirit of Keppel

LOOKING for something to do this week?

Take a trip to our region's island jewel.

Keppel Konnections and Great Keppel Island Hideaway have extended their $30 return trip special for every 7.30am service until the end of 2016.

The move comes off the back of their initial special campaign last week, which enjoyed an online reach of about 26,500 people from a single post.

The discount celebrated the expansion of its fleet of sea-going vessels.

Eloise Chaffers from Keppel Konnections and the Great Keppel Island Hideaway last week said the acquisition of the new "Spirit of Keppel” vessel was a several-month affair for the business.

It will be running over Christmas and the new year, but will then take a leave of absence while work is completed.

The craft holds almost 150 people, a fairly substantial expansion in capacity in comparison to their current 50-seat vessel "Calippo”.

"It is great to have a bigger boat now because we were doing four or five runs a day with Calippo,” Eloise said.

Eloise said the addition of another vessel was a sign of growth for the company, which celebrated its first birthday in September.

For details, visit the Keppel Konnections or Great Keppel Island Hideaway Facebook pages or call 49395404.