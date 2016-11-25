Falcon farewell gathers large crowds

FALCON FAREWELL: The Early Falcon Car Club of Qld, Rockhampton Chapter commemorates the last falcon coming off the production line in Australia. A very sad day for Ford enthusiasts everywhere.

OCTOBER 7 marked the last falcon coming off the production line in Australia. A very sad day for Ford enthusiasts everywhere.

The Early Falcon Car Club of Qld - Rockhampton Chapter wanted to mark this in some way.

On October 22, the club had a car display at the Tropical Auto Group in Rockhampton consisting of as many of the old falcons as possible.

A total of 52 were on display for the morning starting from the first Ford: a XK falcon 1960.

Other models included the 1978 (chrome bumpers) including the Phase 1, 2 and 3 and an XC Cobra, a run of four Fairlanes and a LTD, Falcon models from XK through to XC as well as trying to get a ute, sedan,wagon, panel-van and hardtop of every model.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Many car enthusiasts enjoyed looking at the well looked after vehicles with many stories being told on the morning.

We, the members of the "Early Falcon Car Club of Qld - Rockhampton Chapter" would like to thank Mr Len Harper(Tropical Auto Group) for all his help with this event and all the displayers who came on the morning.

They would also like to thank Mr & Mrs Byrne (former owners of Byrne's Ford in Rockhampton) for attending the morning and supplying old photos.

A cake was also shared by all, to help the The Early Falcon Car Club of Qld celebrate the milestone of 30 years.

As we had quite a few displayers from out of town, we couldn't just leave it at that, so the club organised a cruise (or rather a funeral procession).

Leading the drive was a ZB Falcon hearse (coffin in the back sadly draped in a RIP falcon flag).

The cruise led to the Kinka Kippa - Yeppoon for the Aussie tradition of "fish and chips" for lunch and entertainment was also supplied.

Drivers all had a relaxing few hours before heading back to get organised for another Aussie tradition of yesteryear the "Drive-In'.

The classic cars had a show and shine before waiting for Grease and Running on Empty to be shown.

Old school food and drinks were for sale on the night.

What a full day of events- many were up and starting the day at 4am and ending around midnight, but would have it no other way. No one complained. Everyone thoroughly enjoying the cars, the atmosphere and the company, and many new friends were made. Definitely a fantastic send off to the mighty Falcon - RIP.