Falling metal injures North Rockhampton worker

UPDATE 4.45PM: The man, an employee at Fitzroy River Water's North Rockhampton Wastewater Treatment Plant was injured when a piece of metal dislodged and fell on him.

A statement from Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon states the man is conscious, but suffered a laceration to his head and is being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

"As with any Council employee, their health and safety is of the utmost importance," he said.

"We are supporting the worker and his colleagues, and have now begun the investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident."

Update #Berserker: Male with serious head injury transported stable to Rockhampton Hospital after industrial incident at about 3.15pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) 10 November 2016

Queensland Ambulance Service reports the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition, with serious head injuries.

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are at a North Rockhampton water treatment facility, where a man has been injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were unsure how the man was injured at this stage.