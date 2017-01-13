False alarm leads to Rockhampton courthouse evacuation

BREAKING 9.15am: The Rockhampton Courthouse has been evacuated.
The Morning Bulletin reporter Chloe Lyons was among about 60 people who were removed from the Virgil Power Building.
The Morning Bulletin understands it was a false alarm.
