Family devastated by brutal killing of pet birds

HORRIFIC ACT: Kelly and Scott Sheargold with one of their surviving pet ducks after someone came into their yard and killed several others last week.

A ROCKHAMPTON family has been devastated by the sickening killing of several pet ducks.

Kelly Sheargold was confronted by the distressing sight of her slain animals in the backyard of the family's North Rockhampton home on Friday morning.

The family have kept ducks for three years and said they had become part of the family.

But at 4.45am on Friday, Kelly discovered four of the birds dead in the backyard and on a neighbouring property.

Kelly said another two large ducks were badly injured, bleeding and making distressed noises.

There were also four ducks missing.

Police were called and have confirmed investigations are ongoing after the scene was examined by a forensics team.

"They were quite horrified too,” Kelly said.

Kelly said autopsies on the dead animals revealed they were killed in a brutal manner, while a fifth duck was later put down due to its injuries.

She said neighbours were also shocked by the senseless killings.

"We're absolutely distraught because they're our family pets,” she said.

"We're absolutely terrified. We have a young son and we don't know if they're going to come back.

"It's disgusting. They need to go to jail.”