Family escorted to safety in harbour by Coast Guard

Amy Haydock | 29th Dec 2016 6:00 AM
SAFE RETURN: The family of five from Brisbane in their boat on the way back from Pumpkin Island on Tuesday.
SAFE RETURN: The family of five from Brisbane in their boat on the way back from Pumpkin Island on Tuesday.

A FAMILY of five desperate to return to the mainland to get back to their hometown of Brisbane, took on the rough weather conditions on Tuesday with the help of Yeppoon Coast Guard.

Staying on Pumpkin Island over the Christmas break, the family drove their vessel through choppy seas in a 5m half-cabin boat.

Flotilla Commander Arthur Hunt said RMH Rescue was used to escort them across the bay to the harbour, departing at 9.42am and returning at 10.22am.

"Coast Guard was anxious to avoid a repeat of the near-disaster on Australia Day 2014, when five people returning from Great Keppel Island in an open boat were thrown into the water when the boat capsized and had to be winched aboard the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter,” Mr Hunt said yesterday.

Later in the morning, Mr Hunt received a call from police as a solo 71-year old yachtsman who had recently been discharged from hospital, was attempting to sail to Bundaberg.

He had called a relative from Great Keppel Island to report further health problems, but then made a safe return to Keppel Bay Marina.

The Coast Guard encouraged boaties to check the daily weather conditions before venturing out into the open water.

