HEARTBREAKING: Family of 8 homeless after fire devastation

DESTROYED: Back row: Family members Tamiko Broome holding Veronica Hill, Laurita Broome. Front: K'Sharna Gyemore holding Jackson Broome, Javahleah Broome, Adrian Broome, Billy Joe Mimi and Allison Broome standing at front of their home that burned down on New Years Day.

A FAMILY of eight have been left homeless and are split between two Central Queensland towns after their home burnt to the ground on New Years Day.

Tamiko Broome lived in the house Hill Street at Woorabinda with her adult daughter, two young children and four grand children.

Tamiko's sister Laurita Hill has taken in Tamiko and three of the children that lived in the house while her adult daughter Laurita Broome stayed with the other three children in Woorabinda.

Ms Hill has been busy gathering donations for the family who are waiting to hear from the Department of Housing about whether or not there is a house available for them to move into.

"We are unsure of everything at the moment," she said.

"What is so sad about it is that we were down visiting our mother's grave (in Cherbourg when it happened).

"We have had a lot of heart break in the past year."

She said the family had lost a number of family members across three generations in 2016.

"It's heartbreaking."

One of Tamiko's sister-in-laws has started a Go Fund Me account to raise funds to help the family resettle.

The Go Fund Me page - http://www.gofundme.com/meeko-broome-house-fire-fund- has been shared over 100 times on social media since it was set up four days ago and has raised $250 so far.