Family of Robert Martinez call for homicide law changes

A FAMILY member of a man whose remains were found on a Rockhampton farm in 2014 has launched a petition to change Queensland homicide legislation

Helen Martinez, a relative of Robert Martinez who disappeared from the Rockhampton area in early March 2013 along with Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett whose body has not been found, is calling on the Department of Justice and Attorney-General to review it's current laws surrounding homicide.

Ms Martinez is advocating for 'life sentences' to be changed to the perpetrators' entire life, not just 25 years.

So far more than 80 people have signed the petition.

According to the Queensland Government, murder, attempted murder and manslaughter are considered to be the most serious types of crimes against a person.

Anyone who commits murder, attempted murder or manslaughter can be sentenced to life in prison. However, courts can decide on a shorter prison term.

Murder, which is also referred to as homicide, is the wilful killing of a person either intentionally or with reckless indifference to life.

In Queensland, any person who commits the crime of murder is liable to imprisonment for life which can not be mitigated or varied.

If the person is being sentenced on more than one conviction of murder, on one conviction of murder and another offence of murder is taken into account or on a conviction of murder and the person has on a previous occasion been sentenced for another offence of murder, the court must make an order that the offender must not be released from imprisonment until they have served a minimum of 30 or more specified years of imprisonment, unless released sooner under exceptional circumstances parole under the Corrective Services Act 2006.

Ms Martinez said in the petition that anyone that takes someone else's life shouldn't be able to see the light of day again.

"They (killers) are beyond scum. Lock them up and throw away the key," she said.

"Life means life, not 25-to-life, that's not life.

"The family and friends of victims gets a life sentence, but the murderers get a roof over their heads, food in their guts, a bed to sleep in, other people to talk to, gym access, phone calls and visits and God knows what else. These people deserve life in prison."

Ms Martinez is also petitioning for the introduction of 'no body, no parole' which would see convicted killers kept behind bars until they reveal the locations of their victims' bodies.

These conditions were being considered in a review of Queensland's parole system late last year after they were introduced in South Australia in July, 2015.

Two men have been charged with murder in relation to the disappearances of Robert and Chantal.

