Family rescued from island after overnight search for capsized catamaran

Amber Hooker
| 14th Jan 2017 9:24 AM
A man, 46, girl, 12, and boy, 14, were located on Divided Island this morning after their vessel went missing yesterday.
A man, 46, girl, 12, and boy, 14, were located on Divided Island this morning after their vessel went missing yesterday.

THE search for a man and two children aboard an overdue catamaran off the Capricorn Coast came to an end early this morning.

The 14-foot catamaran with a 46-year-old man, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy on board was last seen off Mulambin Beach around 1.30pm yesterday and was seen heading east towards the South Point of Great Keppel Island.

Last night the Queensland Police Service, with the help of other agencies, searched the beaches in Yeppoon and Great Keppel Island, before they resumed the search this morning.

 

 

The catamaran was located by aircraft on the beach at Divided Island at 6am this morning, and was towed to Roslyn Bay Harbour.

The Queensland Police Service stated the man, girl and boy had minor injuries, but are safe and well.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were unable to provide further information.

Topics:  capricorn coast great keppel island missing boat queensland police service yeppoon

