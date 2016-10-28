33°
Dreamworld scare: "We were in line but went on other ride"

Rebekah_Yelland
26th Oct 2016 5:01 PM Updated: 28th Oct 2016 9:25 AM
Flowers are placed outside of Dreamwolrd theme park, remebering the four people who died in an amusement ride accident.
Flowers are placed outside of Dreamwolrd theme park, remebering the four people who died in an amusement ride accident.

TUESDAY started out as a family day out at Dreamworld for Sue Baguley but quickly turned horrific following an accident on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Sue, who lives in Emerald, had travelled to the Gold Coast to visit her son and his family who were visiting from New Zealand.

The group of six were spending the day at the theme park and decided to split up with Sue heading off with her daughter-in-law and grandson to the Tiger Island while her son took his other children to the Thunder River Rapids ride.

"My son was in line, they were waiting and decided to go on another ride then came back," she said.

Dreamworld reopening cancelled amidst investigation

Dreamworld: 'She died in his arms as their daughter looked'

Dreamworld boss breaks silence with message to family

It was while they were in line that the accident happened, resulting in four dead after becoming trapped in machinery below.

"After he did all he could, he then rang me to say my granddaughter was quite traumatised," Sue said.

After witnessing the accident, Sue's son who is a fire-fighter in New Zealand leapt in to help.

"When the accident happened the staff were just in shock, it was absolutely horrific," Sue said.

"He just did what he could... he jumped in the water to help the people get out.

"They could only do the best they could at the time."

Sue said knowing that they were originally going to go on the ride before changing their minds and coming back moments later, it could've been her family on the ride.

"It was such a close call," she said.

"I am just thanking God He protected my family but we've prayed for the families.

"It's just horrific."

The holiday was the first time Sue had seen her son and his family in three years.

Since the accident, Sue said they have been taking the past day quietly and taking walks on the beach.

"We are taking it easy and will just have some light hearted fun for the rest of the week," she said.

"I was pretty shaken up yesterday but I'm coping a bit better today. We are just spending some quiet time together."

Emerald's Sue Baguley was visiting Dreamworld with her family when the tragic accident happened.

