Family's plea to help find man missing for three weeks

THE family of missing Toowoomba man Paul Anderson have urged the people of central and west Queensland to help find the missing 49 year old, three weeks after his disappearance.

Paul left his home in Toowoomba on the morning of Thursday, December 15, and did not arrive at his Endeavour Foundation workplace as expected.

Paul has early onset dementia and an intellectual disability, may not understand the seriousness of his situation and is unlikely to ask for help.

Paul Anderson is 175cm tall, has brown hair and wears an eye patch and is driving a cream coloured Proton Jumbuck ute, with number plate 814-LSM. contributed

Police have confirmed a sighting of Paul at Duaringa near Rockhampton the weekend after his disappearance, and his family say that they believe he may have been heading westwards.

Paul is not dangerous. Anyone who sees Paul is asked to stay with him and call Police. He may think that someone is coming to help him, but it is important to remain with him regardless, until he gets to safety.

Missing person's report: http://queensland.missing.report/paul-anderson-middle-ridge/