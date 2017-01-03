30°
News

Family's plea to help find man missing for three weeks

3rd Jan 2017 5:05 PM
Paul Anderson is 175cm tall, has brown hair and wears an eye patch and is driving a cream coloured Proton Jumbuck ute, with number plate 814-LSM.
Paul Anderson is 175cm tall, has brown hair and wears an eye patch and is driving a cream coloured Proton Jumbuck ute, with number plate 814-LSM. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE family of missing Toowoomba man Paul Anderson have urged the people of central and west Queensland to help find the missing 49 year old, three weeks after his disappearance.

Paul left his home in Toowoomba on the morning of Thursday, December 15, and did not arrive at his Endeavour Foundation workplace as expected.

Paul has early onset dementia and an intellectual disability, may not understand the seriousness of his situation and is unlikely to ask for help.

 

Paul Anderson is 175cm tall, has brown hair and wears an eye patch and is driving a cream coloured Proton Jumbuck ute, with number plate 814-LSM.
Paul Anderson is 175cm tall, has brown hair and wears an eye patch and is driving a cream coloured Proton Jumbuck ute, with number plate 814-LSM. contributed

Police have confirmed a sighting of Paul at Duaringa near Rockhampton the weekend after his disappearance, and his family say that they believe he may have been heading westwards.

Paul is 175cm tall, has brown hair and wears an eye patch and is driving a cream coloured Proton Jumbuck ute, with number plate 814-LSM.

Paul is not dangerous. Anyone who sees Paul is asked to stay with him and call Police. He may think that someone is coming to help him, but it is important to remain with him regardless, until he gets to safety.

Missing person's report: http://queensland.missing.report/paul-anderson-middle-ridge/ 　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  endeavour foundation missing person paul anderson

Family's plea to help find man missing for three weeks

Family's plea to help find man missing for three weeks

Police have confirmed a sighting of Paul at Duaringa near Rockhampton the weekend after his disappearance

From Rocky furniture removalist to Afghanistan war zone

Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks.

One man's journey from Army Reserves to serving his country overseas

Springsure man intended to rape 91-year-old woman: police claim

Detectives from Emerald alleged a man entered a residence on Porphyry Street through an unlocked door at around 8.15pm on December 31 where he assaulted the woman.

New Year's Eve assault leads to eight charges

Rocky murderer back behind bars mere months after release

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

At 60 and with no money in the bank it's alleged he turned to drugs

Local Partners

GALLERY: Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

From Rocky furniture removalist to Afghanistan war zone

Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks.

One man's journey from Army Reserves to serving his country overseas

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

New comedy hangout opens for New Year's Eve in East St

LAUGH OUT LOUD: Rockhampton stand up comedian Jodie van de Wetering at new comedy club, The Red Dahlia Bar, opening on New Year's Eve.

Comedians self-fund new Rockhampton bar

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

Walking through the streets of Vegas ahead of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, you can see a lot of parallels.

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Suburban Paradise

31 Pearson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Upon walking through the front door you will be met by an air-conditioned living space, which backs onto the neat and tidy kitchen with gas cooktop and separate...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

CHEAP AS CHIPS, FISHERMAN&#39;S DELIGHT!

380 Quay Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 2 1 1 $135,000

This is a real entry level home and nicely positioned overlooking parkland plus our magnificent Fitzroy River. Featuring: * 2 bedrooms * Kitchen, dining...

RARE and UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

1 Westmoreland Street, Kawana 4701

House 13 4 2 $450,000

This completely unique dwelling presents boundless opportunities to a buyer with vision! Situated on a 1,110m2 fenced allotment only a short walk from shopping...

Best location at the best price!

40 Pandanus Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Tucked away on Pandanus street is this neat & tidy high-set home! Located just a short stroll to the playground & basketball court, cooee bay fish & chip shop and...

Brilliant Location - Dual Side Access!

13 Seanna Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Relax, entertain and soak up the lifestyle in this spacious family home sitting on a fully fenced 897m2 block boasting side access on both sides and plenty of room...

Entertainers Delight!

6 Adventurer Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Rendered brick home tastefully designed for relaxed family living! Double door entry opens up to a very spacious floor plan showcasing 9ft ceilings and multiple...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 Offers over $599...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Lammermoor Beach House

5 Lyndall Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Situated 130 metres from the beautiful Lammermoor Beach this three-bedroom low maintenance brick home would make an ideal beach house or holiday rental. • Open...

Sensational &amp; Sunset Views

399 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

4 2 4 Inviting All...

The current owners of this outstanding 25-acre property are downsizing and are crystal clear in their decision to sell now. 10 minutes from Yeppoon this scenic...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!