Father, 39, in court over kisses with 15-year-old

Michelle Gately
| 21st Oct 2016 1:00 PM
A man was placed on probation with no conviction recorded after pleading guilty to four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.
A man was placed on probation with no conviction recorded after pleading guilty to four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

A MAN who kissed a friend's daughter on several occasions has avoided being registered as a sex offender, with a judge deciding not to record convictions for the offences.

The man, 39, who cannot be named for privacy reasons, had separated from his partner of 21 years in 2015 and was living with a family friends when he kissed and hugged the 15-year-old daughter of his friend.

The father of three pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 after the relationship was uncovered.

In sentencing the man, Judge Michael Burnett said the offences occurred between July 17 and August 14 2015.

He described one incident in the back seat of a car where the man and the teenager kissed consensually.

The court heard the man's daughter was also in the car.

When the girl told her mother about the relationship, police were informed.

Judge Burnett described the conduct as being at the low scale of offending, but the fact it was consensual "reflects the vulnerability of the child”.

He referenced a victim impact statement where the girl described "feeling disgusted, violated and weak” and spoke about troubles attending school.

The man was released from prison on unrelated matters on Thursday.

Judge Burnett sentenced the man to two years' probation and did not record a conviction.

With no conviction recorded, the man will not be listed as a sex offender.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime district court indecent treatment of a child rockhampton district court

