Father in drug duo denied bail

THE father in a father-son drug duo with almost 100 charges between them has been denied bail.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard last Friday the bail application of Blair Edward Campbell, 50, who has been in custody in Brisbane for 11 months.

He was charged with 78 offences under the drugs misuse act as well as several summary offences including failure to stop and weapons charges.

Mr Campbell's bail application was contested by police prosecutor Clancy Fox and denied by the presiding Magistrate on the grounds he was at risk of failing to appear in court and re-offending.

He has three previous fail to appear charges and was on bail for possessing property suspected of being from the commission of a drug offence when he was charged with the other offences.

Mr Campbell's defence barrister Claire Grant argued her client's previous failures to appear were due to him not being told of his court date.

It was also argued by Ms Grant her client had been unable to view some of the case evidence against him while in custody as the correctional facilities laptop was "ancient” and incapable of playing phone intercept records, undermining his "right to a fair trial”.

Ms Grant has been unable to use her own laptop to show Mr Campbell the evidence due to security restrictions at the centre.

Mr Campbell's son, Jason Matthew Blair Campbell also appeared separately in court for a mention of his case.

Jason Campbell, who is out on bail, was charged with 12 offences including two charges of trafficking methylamphetamine and cannabis and seven charges of supplying drugs which allegedly occurred between September 1 and October 19, 2015.

Both men are yet to enter a plea.