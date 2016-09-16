Father with 105 drugs charges makes bail

A MAN accused of running a drug business with his son had his bail application approved in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Trevor John Williams is facing 105 drugs charges after running an alleged drug operation with his son selling cannabis and methamphetamines.

Police estimate they sold $100,000 of drugs in two months.

Mr William's defence lawyer Grant Cagney told the court his client has strong ties to the Rockhampton community and no previous criminal history.

His son, the co-accused, was granted bail last week on a $20,000 cash surety

Mr Cagney told the court he believed his client had sufficient assets to act as surety for his bail, but Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll rejected the suggestion.

Mr O'Driscoll instead granted Mr Williams bail with a $20,000 cash surety.

Neither Trevor John Williams nor his co-accused have entered a plea.

The next time this case will come before the court is on the 19 November for a committal mention.