Fed-up Telstra customer refuses to pay for a '$1000 fix'

NO CONNECTION: Coowonga resident Dean Hinton has had problems with Telstra mobile phone reception since the cyclone swept through the region almost two year sago.

COOWONGA'S Dean Hinton says he can see the Telstra phone tower 1.8km from his place.

That's why he says he can't understand why the telecommunications giant wants him to fork out $1000 for an antenna at his home to fix the reception woes.

Two years of one bar mobile reception, no internet coverage and Dean's at his wits end.

The local, who shared his frustrations last year, first started experiencing patchy reception after Cyclone Marcia.

Late this afternoon Telstra issued a statement saying they had done an extensive investigation of Mr Hinton's claims and could not identify any issues.

Dean says he "very rarely” gets one bar of mobile reception and has no luck when it comes to internet. So if he wants to make a phone call or send an email he has to make a trip down the road or into town.

Over the course of the last two years Dean has tried anything and everything to reconnect, including buying a cheaper $224 personal antenna, which he says left him with nothing more than a hole in his pocket.

Having run out of options and continuously paying $40 a month for a service that doesn't work, the local says he is faced with nothing left to do but consider switching service providers.

"There are quiet a few people out here paying for a service through Telstra that we don't get,” Dean said.

"How come you can come to my place and have full Optus service, full internet service and it bounce off a Telstra tower?”

Dean said the most frustrating part about not having internet was that he relied on the service for work.

"I've had Telstra tell me I have service here now and I've said I'm sorry to say but no I haven't,” Dean said.

"They tell me they have it on their computer that the tower is working properly.

"But I think the tower has been bent, or the discs moved or something.”

A Telstra spokesperson said as the first carrier to bring 4G mobile services to regional Australia, they know how important high-speed mobile can be to making regional centres great places to live.

"We undertook an extensive investigation of Mr Hinton's claims, including monitoring his call traffic and one of our techs attending his property, and we could not identify any of the issues he says are occurring,” he said.

”His local mobile base station is among a number of sites in the area which are now equipped with our latest 4GX technology, which delivers high speed mobile internet coverage, and is working as expected.

"We will contact Mr Hinton directly to see if there is anything further we can do for him.”