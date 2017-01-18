Federal shadow pollies to visit Shoalwater for first hand discussions

Shadow Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Joel Fitzgibbons to visit with farmers impacted by the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion proposal.

SHOALWATER Bay and the Defence Department's proposed acquisition of prime farming land to expand military training will be a hot topic when Federal Parliament resumes next month.

"That is, if the Federal Government doesn't lift its game and demonstrate its willingness to represent the farmers," the Shadow Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Joel Fitzgibbon told The Morning Bulletin this afternoon.

Mr Fitzgibbon will be talking with farmers and other people impacted by the proposal tomorrow while visiting the region with ALP Senator Murray Watt, at the request of State Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne and farmers.

"As a former defence minister, I do understand the importance of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area in training our defence force and the defence force of others," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

He said he also understood the concern of farmers and others impacted by the proposed expansion after the Federal Government announced the project before the election, but failed to mention the land acquisition side of the proposal.

Mr Fitzgibbon said the ALP had asked for a briefing by Defence Minister Marise Payne.

Senator Watts said he'd received many complaints about the Government's handling of the expansion, from local State Labor MPs and landowners.

"Labor State MPs have told me that there has been next to no consultation on this issue, and residents are fearful of being forced off their properties without fair treatment," he said.

"Locals have also raised major concerns about the long term economic impacts of the expansion on the region, including on the meat processing and fishing industries.

"While we are out meeting with landowners and hearing their concerns, Capricornia LNP MP Michelle Landry is offering her constituents no solutions.

"Since the election, she has failed to answer questions from locals about the cost this will have on local jobs and industry. She also failed to let residents know their homes might be bought out from under them, with residents receiving letters just weeks before Christmas.

"If Landry's not up to the job, then maybe it's time she stepped aside for somebody who is."