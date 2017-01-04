Feeling lazy? Don't read this story

Steer North cyclists make their way through Rockhampton in a ride which takes them from Melbourne to Cairns as they raise money for cancer research .

MOST people celebrated the new year with a drink or two with friends, but not these guys.

The Steer North charity cyclists passed through Rockhampton en route from Melbourne to Cairns yesterday, on a 4000km push bike ride.

The health promotion program is designed to empower young adults to live healthy and active lives, while raising money for cancer research, patient care and education.

The 22 cyclists arrived in Rockhampton yesterday afternoon and were being hosted overnight by CQUniversity Sports Centre before heading on their way this morning.

Each member raised at least $5000 and cycled more than 2000 training kilometres to enter the program and collectively they've raised over $100,000.

The Steer North ride is the longest annual charity bike ride in the southern hemisphere.

Each Steer North rider will:

. Ride 4000 km in 45 days

. Climb 17 vertical km - more than twice the height of Mount Everest

. Drink more than 10,500 litres of water

. Eat more than 5000 energy bars

. As a team they will use more than 250 litres of sunscreen