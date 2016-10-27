Females are funnier in play

Rockhampton Little Theatre's cast rehearse for their production, Female of the Species.

THE female of the human species is not only deadlier, but funnier than the male.

That's the latest theme for Rockhampton Little Theatre's upcoming production of Female of the Species, showing at Walter Reid Cultural Centre next week.

The story's set 30 years ago featuring a woman named Margot Mason, pioneer of the 1970s Women's Liberation movement and fearless academic, who wrote her ground-breaking work and numerous best-sellers followed.

Now she has writer's block. Molly, an unannounced visitor and committed fan of Margot offers a potential solution, until Molly produces a gun and calmly informs Margot that she intends to kill her because she blames her for warping her mother's mind and ruining her life with her hit book The Cerebral Vagina.

Joanna Murray-Smith's wicked comedy, Female of the Species, deftly walks the tightrope between satire and farce, proving the female of the species is not only deadlier, but funnier.