Feud erupts over $95m in CQ road projects

Frazer Pearce
| 25th Oct 2016 6:38 AM
L-R Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Queensland Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar and Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads
L-R Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Queensland Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar and Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads

MEMBER for Capricornia Michelle Landry has hit back at Labor after an Opposition Senator accused the Turnbull government of holding back $95m in funding for key Central Queensland projects.

Ms Landry launched a blistering attack on Labor Senator Murray Watt last week after he said the CQ MP had failed to deliver crucial road funding for her electorate.

"All Labor's loud mouthed Senators live in Brisbane or the Gold Coast," Ms Landry said.

"Only the Liberal-Nationals have Senators based in regional Queensland (Townsville, Rockhampton, Toowoomba) which demonstrates that we are the ones serious about regional Australia and they are a joke.

"When it comes to beef roads, unlike Labor, the Coalition is investing in unlocking the potential of Northern Australia. The Coalition has provided $500 million for a Northern Australian Roads Package and $100 million to improve roads for our local beef industry. These are programs that Labor never even dreamed of in government."

Mr Watt fired up Ms Landry after the Senate Estimates hearing when he said "departmental officials could give no reason why the Turnbull government is holding funds back.

"The Turnbull government is sitting on a pot of almost $300 million intended to improve regional Queensland roads, despite the government having all the paperwork it needs to start work now."

He said the Queensland Government had handed over its list of priority projects, which listed several road improvements in Central Queensland.

Ms Landry said the government would be making more announcements on the successful projects shortly and did so on the weekend with the $20m for the Rockhampton Road Train Access Stage 2 (beef road project, see story this page).

Transport and Main Roads has provided the Bulletin with an update of the "priority projects".

The "indicative construction time-frame based on the federal funding submission" remains dependent on funding agreements between federal and state governments.

Topics:  beef road federal politics michelle landry roads funding

