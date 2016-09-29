27°
Fewer campers visiting our region

Sherele Moody
| 29th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Caravanners and campers spend an average $152 a night in our region.
Caravanners and campers spend an average $152 a night in our region.

OUR region might be the fourth most popular spot for caravanners and campers in the state but mobile tourists are spending fewer nights and making fewer trips to the area.

Campers and vanners spent 1,004,247 nights in Central Queensland last financial year.

With caravanners and campers spending an average $152 a night in the region, Central Queensland businesses would have collected about $152 million from mobile tourists last financial year.

This was down 12% on the previous 12 months.

An ARM Newsdesk analysis of Caravan Industry Association of Australia data shows campers and vanners made just 217,509 trips to the area in 2015-16.

This was down 14% on 2014-15 figures.

Despite the slide, Central Queensland was the fourth most popular area to stay after the Sunshine Coast, tropical North Queensland and Brisbane.

Capricorn Enterprise did not respond to ARM Newsdesk's request for comment.

Stuart Lamont from the CIAA said vanners and campers were attracted to regions that offered excellent facilities and opportunities to explore.

"Travellers look for outdoor and activity-based experiences as well as the chance to try local produce and dining venues," Mr Lamont said.

"Regions that enjoy great weather and climates are always popular, given the outdoor nature of caravanning and camping, but they also need to be accessible.

"Although active retirees have the time to explore the paths less travelled, families and couples like to access destinations quickly and easily so they enjoy their holiday in the region." - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  tourism

