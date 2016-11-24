39°
Community

Fighting fires the family business for the Lang's

Maddelin Mccosker | 24th Nov 2016 6:13 PM
Nankin Fire Warden Robert Lang with 4th officer Nankin Fire Brigade George Surli.
Nankin Fire Warden Robert Lang with 4th officer Nankin Fire Brigade George Surli. Maddelin McCosker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER 27 years' experience as a Fire Warden, it would be a struggle to find anyone more experienced, or capable, than Robert Lang.

Robert is only the second Fire Warden at Nankin Brigade 1, the first was his father-in-law.

His wife Michelle was previously a fire fighter with the brigade and his sons also volunteer, so it's safe to say that firefighting is the family business.

"We have always been heavily involved in the Nankin Brigade. I was an active fire fighter for a long time, but I was always active, our boys are third generation volunteers" Michelle said.

Over the past fortnight Robert and his team, along with many others worked tirelessly to get two wildfires under control, and Robert said people need to be more aware of the risks that come with the drier, hot months saying that many people struggle to grasp the total degree of risk that is usually seen around this time of the year.

"Especially in this area out here, it creates a raft of issues because we are surrounded by a fair bit of bushland, and most of the blocks here run up into the hills and the terrain is very difficult and it is difficult to manage the risks, and the consequence of that shows up when it gets dry in summer..."

"When people put off today what they should have done yesterday, the consequence of that is it becomes fairly traumatic within a matter of hours... and once a fire escapes into that type of terrain it is very difficult to distinguish or manage."

Robert noted that, particularly in the Nankin area, heavy winds are a constant issue during the middle of the day, he said that knowing the area and its weather trends allows you to be able to try and manage the risks and make provisions.

Apart from warning residents of the fire danger, one of Robert's goals is to attract a younger demographic to volunteer for the rural fire service.

"The average age of our firefighters in this Brigade is not decreasing. We need help from the public and the QFES to engage young people to volunteer in the rural fire service," he said.

"The only answer to that is recruitment. You've got to get them, you've got to retain them and you've got to train them,"

"What it comes down to is, it doesn't matter how flash your shed is or how big your trucks are if you haven't got the people to fill them...there is no substitute for good quality rural fire volunteers."

And with volunteers like Robert and his family, that statement rings especially true.

　

　

　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

WATCH: Crews expected to fight blaze through the night

WATCH: Crews expected to fight blaze through the night

Crews to work on controlling blaze near Emu Park Rd overnight. There are no homes under threat at this time.

Ball buster lays down the law

Rockhampton Court.

Man asked police to look up his a**hole, kneed officer in the groin

Fighting fires the family business for the Lang's

Nankin Fire Warden Robert Lang with 4th officer Nankin Fire Brigade George Surli.

Nankin fire warden: residents need to be aware of the risks...

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Schoolies Week over for teens

SCHOOL'S OUT:Taniesha Griffiths, Shayley Clarke, Natasha Hodda, Xavier Ratcliffe, Matt Langsdorf and Kaela Weisse at the Cooee Bay PCYC for Schoolies Week.

Schoolies 2016 winds down in Yeppoon

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Red hot issue attracts red-haired politician's attention

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at a rally in the Rockhampton in September. Ms Hanson will be hosting a PTSD Forum at Emu Park on Friday night.

Hanson heading to Emu Park on Friday

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Quality Family Home at a Great Price!

12 Satinwood Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This beautiful low set brick home is tucked away in a quiet street in Norman Gardens. The home has a spacious layout and would be a perfect fit for you and the...

Stunning Family Home with Pool and Shed on 1 Acre!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $649,000

This Modern home is located in the highly sought after Olive Estate and supplies the ultimate acreage lifestyle. Immaculately presented, heaps of room for the...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $319,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $179,000

Situated in a quiet street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Comfortable Family Living

14 Kelman Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 $319,000

This highset Norman Gardens home is a must see if you're looking for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Ascend upstairs and you will appreciate an open plan...

Neat, Tidy and Ready to Sell

19 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,900

This property is located in a very convenient area close to local schools, shops and sporting fields. As you enter the home you will be greeted by a good sized...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $485,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

HOT PRICE for Seaview Block!

14 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of ... $119,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... Offers Over...

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!