News

Figures show Australians against Adani funding commitments

31st Jan 2017 3:10 PM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull
Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull Kevin Farmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW poll has shown the majority of Australians disagree with the Turnbull Government's Adani funding commitments.

GetUp released the poll today which reveals 74.4% of Australians oppose the Government's $1billion loan to the Carmichael mine to build its rail line.

This funding is the latest handout the government has given the mine, with each decision leading to a decrease in public support.

Environmental Justice director for GetUp, Miriam Lyons said Australians wouldn't back the Prime Minister's decision to hand over public money to the multi-billion dollar company.

"A mere 16% of Australians think this is a good way to invest public money," Ms Lyons said.

"While we see hospitals and schools starved of resources, the government sees fit to hand over a billion bucks to build Adani's shiny new train.

"It's a wildly unpopular decision for a Prime Minister who's done absolutely nothing to protect our water, land or air.

"Now he wants to give a billion dollars to an offshore corporation with an appalling track record of destruction and corruption, and Australians aren't buying it.

"Nothing good can come of this.

Ms Lyons said Turnbull was ignoring the needs of Australians to fund an "unbankable vanity project" despite a lack of public and political support.

"We already know that the government plays favourites with coal and gas companies over renewable companies, rewriting the rules to suit them, handing out free water and massive tax breaks.

"But this is where Australians are drawing the line.

"It's a slap in the face to people looking at train lines and roads falling apart in their own neighbourhoods, in a sick game where the odds are never in the public's favour.

"Prime Minister Turnbull's not even playing for his own team, only 32% of Liberal voters agree with this use of public money.

"... Prime Minister Turnbull needs to start backing everyday Australians - investing in our future, and protecting our precious resources."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani adani carmichael coal mine getup jobs malcolm turnbull mining poll

Just In

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Premier's forum covers Shoalwater, Rookwood, GKI and breasts

Premier's forum covers Shoalwater, Rookwood, GKI and breasts

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Region's problems not all about Shoalwater, catch up on community's big questions for Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Second teen arrested over alleged youth gang bashing

Glenmore IGA supermarket.

UPDATE: Another 14-year-old girl arrested after supermarket bashing

Accused murderer allegedly told victim he would 'kill him in his sleep'

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

Witness tells court of alleged threat

Q&A with Capras coach Kim Williams

Capras coach Kim Williams.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Coach extremely happy with Capras pre-season preparations

Local Partners

Accused murderer allegedly told victim he would 'kill him in his sleep'

Witness tells court of alleged threat

Figures show Australians against Adani funding commitments

Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull

The majority of Australians disagree with Turnbull's spending

Yoga and art join forces to calm the mind

CALMING: Yoga instructor Shelly McArdle and Rockhampton Art Gallery Director Bianca Acimovic in the art gallery where yoga sessions will be held every Wednesday morning from 7am-8am.

Yoga in the art gallery starts tomorrow

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Premier to hold Town Hall meeting in Rocky

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited a Rockhampton High school in 2015

Residents invited to Town Hall meeting with Premier

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

COMEDIAN Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in first I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tucker trial

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

Prime 2002 m/ Half Acre Homesite

2 Peregrin Court, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Located on the corner of Peregrin Court and Tomtit Avenue at Riverside ... $209,000

Located on the corner of Peregrin Court and Tomtit Avenue at Riverside Estate is this level easy to build on allotment with two street access. Town water, power...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $369,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

OFFERS OVER $355,000! OWNER INSTRUCTS TO SELL TODAY !!!!!!

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 offers over...

Move in today or rent out immediately in this well sort after address in Norman gardens. This is the home for the busy professional or a small family. Fully fenced...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

PROPERTY: The Rocky and Cap Coast suburbs to watch

Core Logic property statistics reveal Rockhampton's median house price rose 11% to $287,000 in the September quarter but units dropped 22.6%.

Median house price lifts 11% to $287,000 but units drop 22.6%

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!