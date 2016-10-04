GALLERY: Movie buffs check out Manhattan Short Film festival

Mark and Jenny Healy, along with Gina and Chris Horton.

ROCKHAMPTON movie buffs joined a worldwide event last Friday where they critiqued international films and cast votes for the Best Film and Best Actor.

Over 100 audience members attended the Walter Reid Cultural Centre site for the Manhattan Short Film Festival along with 250 other cities around the world.

Rockhampton was one of only eight cities in Australia that screened the films.

For the first time, all of the finalistswere automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination.

The 10 Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries, with France and Australia represented by two films each.

Manhattan Short's international appeal is among its biggest attributes.

"In times like these, cross-border events like Manhattan Short that contribute towards greater tolerance and understanding are needed now more than ever," Manhattan Short founding director Nicholas Mason said.

"Manhattan Short is about communities bonding together via their local cinema.

"Manhattan Short is not going to cable TV or Video on Demand or anywhere else. "

The event was hosted by Rocky Flix, and the program was rated M.