Filthy faeces prank lands boy in court

A BOY who used someone's front steps as a toilet faced a magistrate for his childish behaviour.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of damaging property, common assault and entering a yard.

The court heard on March 31 the boy was at a friend's gathering in Nanango and was heavily intoxicated.

Around 1am on April 1, the boy walked to the front door of a home down the road, lifted his shirt over his head, pulled his pants down, defecated on the ground and dragged his buttocks around, smearing the faeces.

Later that morning at 2.45am the boy jumped into the yard of his friend's neighbour.

When the owner came out and asked the boy what he was doing he began to make threats, saying "I'll deck you”, "I'll stab you”.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered the boy to 80 hours of community service, describing his behaviour as childish.