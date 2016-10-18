Final trip down the catwalk for Rocky model

Chantal Pegg ahead of her final appearance on the catwalk, Miss Supercars on the Gold Coast.

MEDICAL image assistant by day, PlayStation nut by night, Chantal Pegg is not your ordinary beauty queen.

Ahead of her final appearance on the catwalk, the Rockhampton model is helping break the stigma that models are merely 'dumb bimbos'.

Next week she will strut her stuff, vying to be crowned Miss Supercars at the Supercars Castrol Gold Coast 600 from October 21-23.

"If you sit down and talk to us you will realise that we are just normal people,” Chantal said.

"I know a lot of girls who are nurses, I've met lawyers, social workers, counsellors. We aren't just dumb bimbos.

"At the moment in work as a medical imaging assistant and work alongside doctors at the Mater Hospital.

"I never intended to work in medicine, but I'm absolutely love it.”

Away from the bikini's and sashes, Chantal believes her love of snowboarding and video games comes from her brothers. All six of them.

"I have six brothers and one baby sister. So I guess I picked up all their traits,” she said.

"Last year we went to Queenstown and went boarding. I loved it. And video games are a bit of a guilty pleasure. At the moment I am stuck playing Elder Scrolls, except I am stuck in a dungeon.

"My brothers all think that I have done modelling is great. They are all very supportive and come watch.”

Chantal began modelling in 2013 and while she had two years away, came back last year. She has been named Miss Personality and the second runner up for Queensland's Face of Origin.

A cheer leader in her younger days, Chantal's welcome to the industry was certainly unique.

"One of my good friends dared me actually,” she laughed.

"Back when I was 18. Just at a local competition here. She said I bet you that you will place. I scoffed it but ended up going anyway. I got third place and it started it all.

"It has been incredible. I have made friends for life and loved every second.

"Getting to go to some truly beautiful places around the country for work is amazing.”