Final week to nominate your favourite business

Tamara MacKenzie
19th Sep 2016

NOMINATIONS continue to flow in, in the lead up to the Capricornia Business Awards.

Morning Bulletin advertising manager Jens Kraeft and the awards team have been overwhelmed by the response so far with the final closing date for nominations this Sunday, September 25.

He said it was great to see the support of the local community getting behind the new Business Awards and showing their appreciation for the local businesses in the region.

"We have received an amazing response from customers nominating their favourite business for the People's Choice Award in particular.

"Within the first week of nominations we received thousands of votes for that category. - we have been blown away by the community's support.

"We are hoping to see more local businesses apply for our other categories including Local Product Excellence, Best international Export and Best Marketing and Branding.

"The categories this year are very generic, giving all businesses every chance to enter in. Businesses can also apply in more than one category.”

Once nominated, businesses can complete an application online at www.capricorniabusinessawards2016.com.au.

Their submission will go to an external judging panel.

The overall winners of each category will be announced at the Capricornia Business Awards gala dinner on Novmeber 11 at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

The Capricornia Business Awards are proudly supported by The Morning Bulletin, Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce.

For more information visit www.capricorniabusinessawards2016.com.au or phone 4930 4213.

HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Choose a business

Step 2: Visit www.capricorniabusinessawards2016.com.au

Step 3: Complete the application online

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  awards, business awards, capricorn coast business, capricornia business awards, rockhampton business

