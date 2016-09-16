Find out why 5000 people are flocking to Rocky

Courtney Collins, Councillor Neil Fisher and Rebekah Collins with the passports to Rockhampton which will be given to Singaporean troops during Exercise Wallaby.

THERE'S plenty to explore in the Rockhampton region and to help the more than 5000 Singapore Armed Forces personnel touching down for Exercise Wallaby a special pocket-sized city guide has been created.

The Rockhampton Regional Council's "passport” to the city covers the places to explore, eat and shop in the Beef Capital.

Councillor Neil Fisher said the booklet aimed to support and promote local businesses.

"The passports are a way of inviting the troops to explore the Region the way we know how to enjoy it,” Cr Fisher said.

"Their arrival is always an exciting time for us and a welcome boost to our local economy, but even more so, they are part of Rockhampton's tradition.

"Our 26 year relationship with Singapore has certainly embedded great economic and cultural opportunities for our Region, which we are very proud of.

"I certainly encourage our community to make the military feel welcome while they are here for the exercise,” he said.

Keen plane spotters in the region can also see the first of several Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights arriving at the Rockhampton Airport at 7.30pm tomorrow.

The airport will operate 17 international passenger charters and six Antonov cargo flights during the exercise, now in its 26th year.

Rockhampton councillors will greet the troops and hand out the "passports” as they arrive over coming weeks.