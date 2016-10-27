31°
Finding a new focus on life

27th Oct 2016 10:22 AM
Supermum is worried she will lose her new reading glasses, and they will end up somewhere with all her lost sunglasses.
Supermum is worried she will lose her new reading glasses, and they will end up somewhere with all her lost sunglasses. Lauren Smit

AFTER months of procrastination (ok, maybe years) I finally booked myself in to see an optometrist.

I was sick of having to find a good quality light source every time I needed to read the small print.

To be honest, my arms now weren't quite long enough to hold my books far enough away for me to focus properly either.

That's what happens when you get old... ahem, older.

So now I have myself a lovely pair of reading glasses. I have also discovered a whole new world of problems.

I have always been one to only buy cheap sunnies. Not because I am tight with my money. Well, OK, a little bit. But it is mostly because I simply lose them all the time.

Somewhere right now are about 30 pairs of sunnies that I own in a variety of locations in my home and at work, and in my car. If I need them I just have to look. That's the theory anyway.

But now I have paid more than $10 for a pair of glasses I am paranoid I am going to add them to the pile of all the other glasses I don't know exactly where they are.

I have also discovered a other problems along the way.

First of all, mine are just reading glasses. When I walk around I feel like I have vertigo and have to take them off.

And if I dare to venture outside, OMG the glare!

It has made reading in the car problematic to say the least.

I've learnt not to wear them while making coffee or cooking, for the fogging factor.

In order to get through this new phase of my life I have a few questions to ask other glasses wearers.

How do they get so dirty all the time?

One minute I am working at my computer, next minute there is a giant speck of something blocking my line of vision.

Because I like to multi-task I am often watching television while reading a magazine or Facebooking on my phone. Now it means one or the other is out of focus.

I fear I am going to have to re-organise my whole life.

At least I'll look intelligent while I do it. Except for those annoying indents on my nose.

Topics:  glasses optometrist reading short sighted supermum

