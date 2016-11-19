Fire and ambulance crews pull man from Fitzroy River

Emergency service crews respond to a man in the Fitzroy River

QUEENSLAND fire and ambulance service officers spent around an hour this afternoon pulling a man from the banks of the Fitzroy River.

Crews were called to the scene, just underneath the Albert St bridge, around 12.30pm.



Emergency service crews respond to a man in the Fitzroy River Trinette Stevens

It is believed initial reports called in by witnesses suggested there was a body in the river, but this was obviously inaccurate.

It is understood the man may have been attempting to flee officers.

It took some time for crews to set up the rope system in order to pull the man from the steep embankment.

Emergency service crews respond to a man in the Fitzroy River Trinette Stevens

The man, thought to be around 50-years-old, has now been taken to the Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

It is not thought he has any serious injuries.