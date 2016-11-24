39°
FIRE: Bush blaze threatening three homes

Melanie Plane
| 24th Nov 2016 7:52 AM
Alistair Brightman

BREAKING 7.50AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Rural Fire Service are calling in crews to battle a blaze at Nankin this morning.

According to the QRFS website, a fire broke out at Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin around 7.20am and is out of control.

Reports from the scene indicate the fire is burning in inaccessible country and is heading straight towards three homes on Mulgoodoo Rd.

Crews on scene have called in extra resources to provide protection for the homes under threat.

More updates to come.

