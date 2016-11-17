Fire crews continue containment work at Woorabinda

This is the sixth day this fire has been burning.

FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a vegetation fire burning in the vicinity of Baralaba Woorabinda Road and Redcliffe Road, Woorabinda.

The fire is contained and crews are continuing to strengthen containment lines.

This is the sixth day this fire has been burning.

Baralaba Woorabinda Road remains closed and residents are advised to use an alternate route. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Smoke is not affecting the Woorabinda township and surrounding areas anymore.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Read more about what has been happening at Woorabinda and other fires across the region this week here: Three major fires across Central Queensland