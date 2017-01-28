Fire threatens home on Capricorn Coast overnight

UNDER CONTROL: The fire at Weens Rd is no threat to any structures.

UPDATE 7.45AM: A QFES spokeswoman confirmed four crews were called to the scene of a grass fire at Zilzie last night.

The spokeswoman said crews were able to put out the blaze by 7.10pm.

There was no other incidents involving the QFES overnight.

BREAKING 5.50pm: Authorities are on their way to a grass fire which is reportedly threatening homes at Zilzie.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed a report had been made the blaze is threatening homes along Monte Carlo Drive.

More details to come.