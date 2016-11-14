34°
News

Fire danger in CQ not dampened by drizzle

14th Nov 2016 2:12 PM
Fire crews are worked to extinguish a fire caused by a lightning strike in Gracemere late yesterday afternoon, Sunday, November 13.
Fire crews are worked to extinguish a fire caused by a lightning strike in Gracemere late yesterday afternoon, Sunday, November 13. Melanie Plane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPARODIC rain over the weekend offered only temporary reprieve from the fire danger gripping most of the state.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) urge Queensland residents to remain vigilant with heightened fire conditions over the coming days.

RFS Assistant Commissioner Tom Dawson advised unattended or mismanaged fires may create sparks and cause fires to spread quickly, and asked residents report any vegetation fires to Triple Zero immediately.

He asked landowners consult their local fire warden before lighting fires on their properties, and anyone who had conducted hazard reduction burns recently check the fire had been properly extinguished.

The community are encouraged to prepare their homes, properties and themselves for fire.

"If your plan is to leave, ensure you have enough time to leave safely and allow for congested roads and low visibility as a result of the bushfire,” Mr Dawson said.

"People should never throw cigarette butts out of the car window and always be careful when operating machinery in grassed areas.”

For more or to plan in case of fire visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au

Recent fire activity:

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  emergency fire queensland fire and recue service rural fire service

Savvy shoppers take note, a new store is coming

Savvy shoppers take note, a new store is coming

BARGAIN hunters and window shoppers can get excited after the announcement of $3 million to be splashed on the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.

Man charged with arson after house fire

46-year-old man charged over house fire

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

Ian Ward captured this photo of the supermoon over Maroochydore.

The supermoon will appear about 15% larger

Fire danger in CQ not dampened by drizzle

Fire crews are worked to extinguish a fire caused by a lightning strike in Gracemere late yesterday afternoon, Sunday, November 13.

Prepare for fire with warnings extended over coming days

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Public consulted on black lung policy

Clermont open cut coal mine.

Hearings on black lung disease open to public

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

WHAT'S ON: 48 hours across the weekend

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

A list of all you can do across the region this weekend.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

OUTSPOKEN singer Mel B has been moaning to pals about Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement, a report has claimed.

Sir Roger Moore: Aidan Turner would be a 'very good' Bond

Sir Roger Moore thinks Aidan Turner would be "very good" as Bond

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for a new hip-hop sound

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 $355,000 Each

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Elevated Views - We are SELLING

34 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Fresh to the market. This well built elevated high-set home with panoramic island- ocean and hinterland views is as solid as they come. The minute you step into...

Magical Location – Sensational Views

6 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 3 Inviting All...

Upon entering this beautiful high-set Lammermoor home, you will be impressed with the flowing open spaces, the relaxed coastal atmosphere and spectacular Ocean...

Everything you’ve been looking for!

6 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $405,000

This well designed Modern Family home is situated a well sought after estate in Lammermoor and is located just minutes from Sacred Heart School and beautiful...

Express Sale Required!

13 Lamberton Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

You will be delighted from the moment you enter this contemporary, open plan Queenslander. Positioned on a private, elevated 1,214m2 block only 2 minutes to...

Inviting Family Home with Plus Size bedrooms!

2 Nardoo Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $399,000

With summer just around the corner now is the perfect time to snap up this great family home with sparkling in-ground pool and a huge entertainment area! The kids...

Priced to SELL - Returning $280 per week

27/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

If you are looking to down size or Invest, then look no further for this beachside unit. With very low body corporate fees and just a walk to Cooee Bay or...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Your dreams have come true!!

2433 Byfield Road, Byfield 4703

3 2 4 $629,000

This is your opportunity to secure a 20.7 acreage property of rare quality and class, with rich fertile soil on extremely favourable terms (equipment included). ...

Large Family home in a Peaceful Estate close to Town!

5 Brookside Close, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $440,000

Situated in the prestigious well maintained Jilliby Woods Estate is this Executive Family Home. With natural bushland surrounds, this estate offers peaceful living...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!