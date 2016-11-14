Fire danger in CQ not dampened by drizzle

Fire crews are worked to extinguish a fire caused by a lightning strike in Gracemere late yesterday afternoon, Sunday, November 13.

SPARODIC rain over the weekend offered only temporary reprieve from the fire danger gripping most of the state.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) urge Queensland residents to remain vigilant with heightened fire conditions over the coming days.

RFS Assistant Commissioner Tom Dawson advised unattended or mismanaged fires may create sparks and cause fires to spread quickly, and asked residents report any vegetation fires to Triple Zero immediately.

He asked landowners consult their local fire warden before lighting fires on their properties, and anyone who had conducted hazard reduction burns recently check the fire had been properly extinguished.

The community are encouraged to prepare their homes, properties and themselves for fire.

"If your plan is to leave, ensure you have enough time to leave safely and allow for congested roads and low visibility as a result of the bushfire,” Mr Dawson said.

"People should never throw cigarette butts out of the car window and always be careful when operating machinery in grassed areas.”

For more or to plan in case of fire visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au

Recent fire activity: