Fire permits suspended across Central Queensland

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have suspended all fire permits in Livingstone, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Banana regions.

The suspension came into force at 12pm and will continue until further notice due to hot and dry conditions across Central Queensland.

Rural Fire Service central regional manager Brian Smith said very high fire conditions meant blazes may ignite and spread quickly.

"Firefighters across the region have been extremely busy in past weeks battling multiple vegetation fires,” Mr Smith said.

"Such conditions mean even permitted fires would be difficult to control and pose a danger to communities.”

Mr Smith said fires under 2m in any direction were still permitted, as was the use of power tools.

"Residents needing to use power tools should do so with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start,” he said.

"This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.”

For more information, contact your local fire warden or call 1300 369 003.