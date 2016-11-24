39°
FIRE: Planes water-bombing out of control fire

Melanie Plane
| 24th Nov 2016 7:52 AM
Fire crews coordinate aircraft flying over fire.
Fire crews coordinate aircraft flying over fire.

UPDATE 10.15AM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman has confirmed crews are now working to protect a home from the Nankin blaze.

The spokeswoman confirmed seven ground crews were on scene and two aircraft were water bombing.

"The water bombers are helping crews protect a structure,” the spokeswoman said.

"The aerial bombers are trying to put out the flames closest to the home.

"A loader and dozer are also on the way to the scene; they are used to construct large fire breaks.”

UPDATE 9AM: SIX fire crews and air operations are now working to contain the blaze.

A QFES spokesperson said while there is no threat to homes at this time, residents in the vicinity of Mulgoodoo Rd and Emu Park Rd, Nankin are advised there is a some haze currently affecting the area.

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from respiratory illness, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

If your home is under threat please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

  • Putting on protective clothing;
  • Drinking lots of water;
  • Moving car/s to a safe location;
  • Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;
  • Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;
  • Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;
  • Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;
  • Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;
  • Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;
  • Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);
  • Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and
  • Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

UPDATE 8.30AM: FIVE crews are on scene battling an out of control blaze at Nankin.

Two fixed-wing water bombing planes have been dispatched and are expected to start attacking the fire from the air soon.

BREAKING 7.50AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Rural Fire Service are calling in crews to battle a blaze at Nankin this morning.

According to the QRFS website, a fire broke out at Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin around 7.20am and is out of control.

Reports from the scene indicate the fire is burning in inaccessible country and is heading straight towards three homes on Mulgoodoo Rd.

Crews on scene have called in extra resources to provide protection for the homes under threat.

