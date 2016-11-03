Fire well involved when fire crews arrived

Brad Kingston posted this photo on The Caves Rural Fire Brigade's Facebook page of crews at the shed fire at Glendale

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a structure fire in the middle of last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES were called at 1.50am to a shed fire at Glendale.

She said the shed fire was well involved when QFES crews arrived.

Two QFES pumpers and two tankers attended the fire on Glendale Rd.

The crews left at 4.30am in the hands of the Queensland Police Service.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the police officers were still guarding the scene and would remain there until fire investigators arrive.