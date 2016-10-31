Firefighters search for gas leak at petrol station

5.25pm: FIREFIGHTERS attended a petrol station in the region this afternoon after reports of a possible gas leak.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew attended the service station on Park St in Yeppoon.

She said they set up monitoring to check if there was a gas leak but there was no gas detected by the equipment.

4pm: EMERGENCY services are en route to a Central Queensland petrol station due to reports of an emergent situation.

Crews are heading to the Mobil service station on Park St in Yeppoon.

Reports indicate there may be a gas leak at the service station.

More to come.