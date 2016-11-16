30°
Fires continue to burn but homes are safe for now

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 16th Nov 2016 9:56 AM
The bushfire at Mount Chalmers roared up again about 1am, Tuesday, November 15.Photo Contributed
The bushfire at Mount Chalmers roared up again about 1am, Tuesday, November 15.Photo Contributed RFS regional manager Brian Smith

FIRES are still buring at Mt Chalmers but luckily there is no threat to homes at this time.

The grass fire which is burning near New Zealand Gully Road and Sleipner Road, New Zealand Gully broke out on Monday afternoon and crews are still on scene.

The fire is burning safely within containment lines and crews will continue to monitor the blaze throughout the day.　　　

Residents in affected areas should consider taking precautionary measures including:　

Putting on protective clothing;

Drinking lots of water;

Moving car/s to a safe location;

Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.　

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if they believe their property is under threat.　

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website athttps://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.　

For information on current bushfire incidents visithttps://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.　

Background: there are three levels of bushfire warning　

Monitor conditions and review your bushfire survival plan.　

Watch and Act: Conditions are changing. Start taking action and follow your bushfire survival plan.　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
