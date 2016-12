A BOATIE has had a disappointing start to Christmas this morning.

Emergency services attended a boat fire on the side of the road along Emu Park Rd, just outside of town, just after 6am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews attended the fire which was extinguished by 6.18am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the car had been unhooked from the boat and pulled off to the side of the road.

The fire is believed to be not suspicious.