FISHING FRIDAY: Five sleeps until Barramundi season

COMING up next week is the day that the major barramundi addicts like me have been sweating on for the last three months.

Lunch time February 1 is the time.

Don't be tempted before then because fisheries will be checking many of the known barramundi spots.

Most of the dedicated barramundi boys are using big plastics and vibes in all the systems to produce some fantastic captures in both fresh and the salt.

The styles of retrieve can vary greatly depending on the mood of the fish.

Summer Brett with a fine king salmon, 160cm, she landed herself. Contributed

Slow rolling along the edge of weed beds and tight along structure can work well a lot of the time but when things are quiet it pays to change things up a little.

The old pause and sit between short winds can be very effective when the fish are a bit lazy and other times a quick twitch and wind will do the trick.

I have spent quite a bit of time watching the younger anglers doing their individual little tricks to get the barras to bite.

There are as many styles as different plastics but the one common denominator for all of the guys who regularly score numbers of good quality fish is trying something different when results aren't coming.

Thomas Lill looks very stoked with his first ever mudcrab. Contributed

It will depend on rainfall and the state of the river as to where the fish will be over the next month.

If we get enough localised rain to fill the ponds and small creeks creating a run- off effect, then places like Moore's Creek and Gavial will be hot.

All the fresh creeklets flowing into the river will draw the barramundi in like magnets.

But if all the flow is from out west bringing weed and dirty water, a fair number of the barra move downstream towards Port Alma and Connors Creek area.

We have had a very slow start to the wet and the river is running mud and weed at present so we will be concentrating downstream or in other systems like Coorooman Creek where the flows are local only.

Corio Bay/Waterpark Creek is another system that holds quite a few barra and the flow is mainly from the local falls but due to the large catchment it can run for weeks.

We find after the initial flow that the fish soon

settle back into routine and some of the best barra and jacks in the region get caught in very fresh tasting water.

Reefies have been in good form and there are a few mackies about.

Prawns are around in plenty of spots at the moment.

I have seen some beauties in the past week.

Go for live baits and

wind up with a bucket of quality seems the common theme.

Crabs, flathead, bream, salmon and mangrove jack were the estuary specials this week.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

