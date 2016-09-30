FISHING: Spanish a bit 'hit and miss'

QUEENSLAND school mackerel or doggies have turned up in some quantity at the closer spots like Forty Acre, Findlay's and most other mackerel grounds in the bay. If we are lucky the odd school will hang around till about December. Spanish mackerel have been a bit hit and miss of late. They haven't been in big numbers anywhere other than the wide grounds and the contour lines. Macktuna schools have also appeared lately and as the month wears on more will pass through the bay. They are a brilliant sports fish and the occasional fish kept makes top reefy bait.

Quality red emperor, large & small mouth nannygai, parrot, cod, sweeties and redthroats are in quite close and there is no need for a real long range effort. Big grassies and yellows up to 750mm have been schooling along some of the closer rubble patches from the back of the islands out into Jim Crow country

Mudcrabs are making a move and feeding is their priority. There is a heap of empty crabs or floaters in between the quality keepers. Colour is an easy way to tell before even handling a crab whether or not to keep it, the darker the crab the fuller it is. If you can get crabs that look like they have rusted then you have kicked a goal.

Whiting have kept building in numbers right along the coast from the river mouth up into army country. The best catches have been at the two extremes of our area. Long Beach, Joskeliegh in the south and Three Rivers up the other end have the biggest best whiting alongside The Keppels in Capricornia. The better baits have been beach worms and yabbies with peeled prawns coming in next. Apart from the prawns you can get all the bait you need at the beach most of the time. Flathead, bream, queenfish, mangrove jack, fingermark, salmon, barra and trevally have all come to the party this week in the estuaries.

The annual run of small school jew approximately 250-300mm has started and there are still quite a few people that think they are soapy jew. The juvenile black jew come up to the Corbett's and Kelly's Landing stretch of Waterpark Creek. The main distinguishable difference is that the small black jew has two rows of spots or blotches along the dorsal fin and the tail with some small spots on the lateral line. The other difference is that river jew have a nose similar to a salmon. They are well and truly undersize so check your catch before putting it in the esky and better still don't chase them at all.

Thanks again to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, the local weigh points where you can get your photo taken or just drop yours in. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.