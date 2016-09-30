29°
News

FISHING: Spanish a bit 'hit and miss'

Scotty Lynch | 30th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
Connor Duffy showing us that skipping small plastics like the 3” Atomic Prongs up the back of mangrove roots is highly effective, especially on species like Barra, Jacks and Bream
Connor Duffy showing us that skipping small plastics like the 3” Atomic Prongs up the back of mangrove roots is highly effective, especially on species like Barra, Jacks and Bream

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND school mackerel or doggies have turned up in some quantity at the closer spots like Forty Acre, Findlay's and most other mackerel grounds in the bay. If we are lucky the odd school will hang around till about December. Spanish mackerel have been a bit hit and miss of late. They haven't been in big numbers anywhere other than the wide grounds and the contour lines. Macktuna schools have also appeared lately and as the month wears on more will pass through the bay. They are a brilliant sports fish and the occasional fish kept makes top reefy bait.

Quality red emperor, large & small mouth nannygai, parrot, cod, sweeties and redthroats are in quite close and there is no need for a real long range effort. Big grassies and yellows up to 750mm have been schooling along some of the closer rubble patches from the back of the islands out into Jim Crow country

Mudcrabs are making a move and feeding is their priority. There is a heap of empty crabs or floaters in between the quality keepers. Colour is an easy way to tell before even handling a crab whether or not to keep it, the darker the crab the fuller it is. If you can get crabs that look like they have rusted then you have kicked a goal.

Whiting have kept building in numbers right along the coast from the river mouth up into army country. The best catches have been at the two extremes of our area. Long Beach, Joskeliegh in the south and Three Rivers up the other end have the biggest best whiting alongside The Keppels in Capricornia. The better baits have been beach worms and yabbies with peeled prawns coming in next. Apart from the prawns you can get all the bait you need at the beach most of the time. Flathead, bream, queenfish, mangrove jack, fingermark, salmon, barra and trevally have all come to the party this week in the estuaries.

The annual run of small school jew approximately 250-300mm has started and there are still quite a few people that think they are soapy jew. The juvenile black jew come up to the Corbett's and Kelly's Landing stretch of Waterpark Creek. The main distinguishable difference is that the small black jew has two rows of spots or blotches along the dorsal fin and the tail with some small spots on the lateral line. The other difference is that river jew have a nose similar to a salmon. They are well and truly undersize so check your catch before putting it in the esky and better still don't chase them at all.

Thanks again to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, the local weigh points where you can get your photo taken or just drop yours in. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Woman found with drugs in unregistered car

Woman found with drugs in unregistered car

A car without number plates was a tip-off to police.

Rogue object flies at Rockhampton police car

Police car.

Police car becomes unusual target in road incident

Lightning strike 'loud enough to wake the dead' shakes Rockhampton family

Bureau of Meteorology map as of 6.00pm.

Janelle Edwards thought a "bomb went off” in her Allenstown home

Sexual assault trial comes to dramatic end as man flees custody

Police

UPDATE 5.30PM: The man was due to be sentenced tomorrow morning

Local Partners

Dust off the lures

OFFSHORE fishing this week will bring see a few good days to get offshore and chase a few different type of species.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Mount Morgan celebrates National Wattle Fun Day

BIG CROWDS: The day included a variey of entertainment and displays.

Mount Morgan's National Wattle Day was a huge success

Activities a brew at art gallery

Friend of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Bronwyn Fenech with the gallery's new director Bianca Acimovic.

"We are going to turn this gallery around,”

Latest deals and offers

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

BRISBANE bachelor hopes reality dating show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

She was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk for the second time in two years

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $322,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

1 Acre, Huge House and 2 Large Sheds

33 Mark Acton Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 3 7 $620,000

This beautiful property is located at the end of the cul-da-sac and on the high part of the street in Olive Estate only a short drive North of Rockhampton on...

Fantastic Renovated Family Home - Walk To Mt Archer School

316 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $298,000

Priced to sell - this amazing 2 story home - brilliant in design, immaculate in presentation, perfect in its wonderful quiet location and in walking distance to...

Convenient Location for Family Living

38 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Located on an 809m2 block, close to schools, shops and the hospitals, this neat family home is waiting your personal touch a large lounge room and open plan...

Privacy and Tranquillity in Hillside Estate

4 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle 4 Lilydale Close will make the perfect family home! A sophisticated open plan...

Superior Dream Home-site At The Amazing Paramount Park Estate!

52 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Be quick - grab the car keys and take a short 5 ... $247,000

Be quick - grab the car keys and take a short 5 mins drive to this fantastic Dream Home-site at 52 Stirling Drive, Paramount Park Estate, Rockyview. 4504m2 of land...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

ON TOP OF TANBY ‘OFFERS OVER $350,000’

13 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ... Offers Over...

This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ocean & hinterland views. • One Acre fully serviced – underground power & water •...

Classic Old World Charm

7 Turner Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 2 $429,000

This beautiful classic home is situated in a very quiet street in Wandal oozing character and waiting for your inspection. * Fresh, clean and crisp * Hoop pine...

Affordable Stylish Living

23/20-24 Cliff Street, Yeppoon 4703

Apartment 2 2 1 $360,000

Elevated above Yeppoon’s James St is the modern Pinnacle complex. Appealing to both owner occupiers due to its wonderful lifestyle opportunities and investors...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

14% of renovators doing own electrical work?

Landscaping (46%), demolition (43%) and interior design (77%) are also often tackled head on by plucky homeowners.

And 12% said they did their own plumbing work