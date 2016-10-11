Fishing trip off Yeppoon cost man $50K

An inspection of the Urangan trawler in January found more than 20% of the fisher's catch was undersized.

A URANGAN commercial fisher who caught a massive haul of undersized scallops off Yeppoon has faced a hefty court fine.

The man pleaded guilty in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to possessing illegal fish and was fined $12,000 plus court costs, with $38,480 forfeited from the proceeds of the sale of the seized catch.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol (QBFP) district manager Greg Bowness said an inspection of the Urangan trawler in January found more than 20% of the fisher's catch was undersized.

"The entire load of scallop caught off Yeppoon was seized, weighing in at 8,540kg at $4.50 per kilo shell price,” Mr Bowness said.

"The taking of illegal scallops is a threat to the ongoing sustainability of the fishery.

"Scallops are an important part of the east coast trawl fishery and any undersized scallop that is gathered must be immediately returned to the water.

"The penalty reflects the seriousness of the offence and the need for fishers to accurately measure their product to protect stocks,” he said.

"QBFP will continue to conduct patrols and routine checks throughout the Central Queensland area.”

If anyone suspects illegal fishing they should report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800017116, but refrain from engaging the person because it could compromise an investigation.

For more information visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or call 132523.