FISHING: Want to know the pick of the spots?

THE estuary fishers probably faired a little better on average in most of the areas creeks other than the river this week. Fingermark, bream, queenies, salmon and jacks were the features of the reasonable period of late.

Corio and Coorooman Creek were the pick spots around here as they are running much cleaner than the mud and lilies coming down the river.

Crab catches looked healthier than recent weeks with some nice specimens just asking to be cooked.

Most of the reefies are going well and once more coral trout are topping the list.

Though the average size is only four to five hundred millimetres there are lots about. The key to getting trout is to pick depth changes on a weathered side of a patch. Anywhere food can come to them is a spot to try.

I like country around fourteen metres for the bigger bar cheek and many of the ferny rubble patches in the deep water hold blue spots. Live bait, fresh bait and lure s work equally well for trout.

Angie Cullen with a finger mark caught on New Year's Day

The guys who watch their sounders get the best results.

We have been trying all sorts of ways to get consistent captures of large redfish. Emperors and largemouth nannygai are getting harder to catch in big sizes as everyone hits the same grounds over and over again. Many guys ask what we do to keep producing.

The only answer I have is to find your own spots. On a recent trip wide, we found five new spots and each one of those produced a trophy sized red emperor on the first or second drop. So now we go to an area instead of a spot.

The key is to watch your sounder closely and immediately mark any little feature, then go back and do a slow run around looking for bait or fern. Most guys are in that much of a hurry to start catching fish that they don't want to put in any time looking.

WHAT A WIN:: Brody Reay with another good jack caught locally

These are the same guys that say the fishing is no good anymore. We may put in two hours looking for two hours fishing, the dividends get returned each and every time with quality fish.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com