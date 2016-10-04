Fitzroy pedestrian access to be restricted

Fitzroy Bridge over the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton.

THE pedestrian access to the Fitzroy River Bridge will be restricted at night next week.

The restriction will be due to the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) undertaking routine maintenance works to resurface the pedestrian footpath.

Starting next Monday night, the downstream footpath will close for five nights between 7pm-5.30am. The outside bridge lane (southbound) will also be closed for short periods to allow the worksite and road workers safe access.

The footpath will remain open to pedestrians during the day.

For more information call TMR's Rockhampton office on 4931 1500.