THE Fitzroy River bridge has one lane blocked to traffic as ambulance officers treat a man.

A reader notified The Bulletin about the incident which is in the south bound lane.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance officers were treating a male in his 30s that has a laceration to his head.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was no crash on the bridge.

He said QPS reports a man had collapsed on the bridge.