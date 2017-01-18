Fitzroy's most popular baby names

DID you name your new baby girl Sophie, or your new baby boy Oliver?

You're in good company.

There has been a shift in the top 10 popular baby names in Queensland between 2015 and 2016, with girl names including Mia, Isla and Evelyn emerging as popular, along with Charlie, Hunter, Lachlan and Mason for the boys.

The Fitzroy region's most popular also featured those favourites, with Sophie, Mia and Ava taking out the most popular girls, and Oliver, Hunter and Harrison taking out the top spots for boys.

Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the most popular baby names lodged through the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages had slightly changed over the past 12 months.

Top picks for Fitzroy girls:

Sophie

Mia

Ava

Charlotte

Amelia

Georgia

Isla

Olivia

Emily

Ella

Top picks for Fitzroy boys:

Oliver

Hunter

Harrison

Nate

Lucas

William

Cooper

Mason

Noah

Jack