Five big things happening in Rocky council tomorrow

AFTER enjoying a break over the festive season, Rockhampton Region councillors will return to chambers this week for the first council meeting of the year.

In Rockhampton Regional Council's Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday, a host of topics will be discussed.

Mount Archer Upgrades: Concept plans for upgrades to Mt Archer's Fraser Park are expected to be publicly exhibited.

Dining: The council will discuss the Footpath Dining Policy.

Busking: The draft policy for busking in the region will be presented.

Incubator Support Initiative: The council will discuss the Australian Government's Incubator Support Initiative, which provides funding through two components to deliver Incubator Support projects, both of which require matched funding from applicants.

The first is support for new and existing incubators to help develop new incubators in regions or sectors with high potential for success in international trade, and to boost the effectiveness of high performing incubators, including funding support to expand their services and/or develop the innovation ecosystem. The second is support for Expert-in-residence to provide access to top quality research, managerial and technical talent through secondments of national or international expert advisers who will improve their chance of commercial success in international markets.