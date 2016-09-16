Five businesses up for sale now in Rockhampton region

WHETHER it's fine dining, a country pub or a takeaway shop you desire, they are all up for grabs across the Rockhampton region.
We have found five businesses up for grabs in Rockhampton region and surrounds, priced from as low as $41,000.
1. The Giddy Goat Hotel
128 East St, Rockhampton
Sale by negotiation
ROCKHAMPTON'S premier entertainment venue, located in a prime position in the heart of the CBD is now for sale.
The leasehold has a variety of income centres that captures a consistent trade and has a management structure in place.
Turning over $100,000-plus per week, this leasehold includes five points of sale over two storeys; a cafe/restaurant, corner bar, patio bar, night club and Melba's Bar.
ROCKY FAST-FOOD SITE SELLS FOR $1 MILLION, READ STORY HERE
2. Elphinstone Street Takeaway
192 Elphinstone St, Berserker
For sale: $295,000 exc. GST
OWN your own home and business with a takeaway at the front and adjoining two-bedroom apartment with yard at the back.
Located on Elphinstone street, this business includes all the equipment to run a takeaway shop.
3. Royal Hotel, Bouldercombe
12 Leanne Hinchliffe Dr, Bouldercombe
Sale by auction
CEMENT your spot in this 'one pub town' by purchasing 'The Bouldy' at auction on Friday, September 30.
Sale of the Royal Hotel in Bouldercombe includes two titles of freehold land totalling 1.4ha situated opposite a well-maintained park.
Located in a prime position between Rockhampton and Gracemere, this pub also includes a drive-by bottleshop, internal dining room, large barbecue area in beer garden with accompanying bar, four rooms upstairs and a verandah.
4. Fresh Fast Chicken Takeaway
143 Musgrave St, Rockhampton City
Sale price: $41,000 negotiable
OWN your own takeaway for 41,000 'bucks', including all equipment in the shop; one cool room, five chest freezers, two fryers, 1 baymarie and one sandwich bar.
Located on the busy Musgrave St, you will be in a prime location to lure in hungry passers-by.
5. The Edge
Address: 102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton
Sale price: $350,000 + SAV
MORE than $1.7million spent on this fit-out bar and restaurant in Rockhampton's fine-dining precinct on the Fitzroy River.
Supported by both corporate travellers and locals, this business venture could be yours for $350,000.