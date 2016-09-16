Five businesses up for sale now in Rockhampton region

FOR SALE: The Giddy Goat Hotel on 128 East St, Rockhampton.

WHETHER it's fine dining, a country pub or a takeaway shop you desire, they are all up for grabs across the Rockhampton region.

We have found five businesses up for grabs in Rockhampton region and surrounds, priced from as low as $41,000.

1. The Giddy Goat Hotel

128 East St, Rockhampton

Sale by negotiation

ROCKHAMPTON'S premier entertainment venue, located in a prime position in the heart of the CBD is now for sale.

The leasehold has a variety of income centres that captures a consistent trade and has a management structure in place.

Turning over $100,000-plus per week, this leasehold includes five points of sale over two storeys; a cafe/restaurant, corner bar, patio bar, night club and Melba's Bar.

2. Elphinstone Street Takeaway

192 Elphinstone St, Berserker

For sale: $295,000 exc. GST

OWN your own home and business with a takeaway at the front and adjoining two-bedroom apartment with yard at the back.

Located on Elphinstone street, this business includes all the equipment to run a takeaway shop.

3. Royal Hotel, Bouldercombe

12 Leanne Hinchliffe Dr, Bouldercombe

Sale by auction

CEMENT your spot in this 'one pub town' by purchasing 'The Bouldy' at auction on Friday, September 30.

Sale of the Royal Hotel in Bouldercombe includes two titles of freehold land totalling 1.4ha situated opposite a well-maintained park.

Located in a prime position between Rockhampton and Gracemere, this pub also includes a drive-by bottleshop, internal dining room, large barbecue area in beer garden with accompanying bar, four rooms upstairs and a verandah.

4. Fresh Fast Chicken Takeaway

143 Musgrave St, Rockhampton City

Sale price: $41,000 negotiable

OWN your own takeaway for 41,000 'bucks', including all equipment in the shop; one cool room, five chest freezers, two fryers, 1 baymarie and one sandwich bar.

Located on the busy Musgrave St, you will be in a prime location to lure in hungry passers-by.

5. The Edge

Address: 102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton

Sale price: $350,000 + SAV

MORE than $1.7million spent on this fit-out bar and restaurant in Rockhampton's fine-dining precinct on the Fitzroy River.

Supported by both corporate travellers and locals, this business venture could be yours for $350,000.