Five crashes across CQ in three hours

EMERGENCY services were run off their feet yesterday afternoon with multiple crashes and disturbances across the Capricornia region in the space of just a few hours.

At 12.30pm, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Pennycuick Street and Denahm St, West Rockhampton.

The scene was cleared with no injuries reported.

At 1pm, crews were called to Bundalba Rd at Wowan when a single vehicle crashed into a tree.

A 20-year-old man reportedly suffered a fractured left foot and right knee injuries.

At the same time, a Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the Rockhampton Hospital where a man in his 50s had armed himself with a stick and was causing a disturbance. The situation was quickly resolved when police arrived.

The spokesman said police were then, at 1.05pm, called to a disturbance at a Gracemere address where someone was reportedly trying to smash their way into a home.

On arrival police located a woman, believed to be affected by drugs, causing a loud disturbance in the backyard of the residence. Two people were arrested at the scene and taken to the Rockhampton watch house.

At 1.10pm, emergency services were called to a crash at a Hartley St, Zilzie residence involving a quad going through a barbed-wire fence. A woman and child were assessed at the scene. The woman received no injuries but the child suffered a laceration to the neck.

Two crashes then occurred within minutes of each other around 2.25pm at a Porters Lane, Baree address and the intersection of Johnson Rd and Macquarie St, Gracemere.

At Baree, a quad bike reportedly rolled with the driver suffering an ear injury while at Gracemere, a vehicle with three people on board crashed into a fence but no one was injured.