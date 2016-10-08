Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

This is what $791,000 bought the new home owner of 4 Quarrion Court Parkhurst - landing them among several buyers who bought properties for more than half-a-million dollars over the last month.

Sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton on September 16, you'd have to have the vehicles to match this flash pad, which boasts a six-bay garage.

Other properties sold recently are:

2. 197 Caroline St, The Range: This magnificent heritage home was built in 1920, and sold on September 23 for $850,000 by Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Rockhampton.

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's most sought-after locations, this outstanding home is matched only by its spectacular pool - complete with children's slide

3. The Range appears to be a hot spot for high prices, with 38 Macgregor St selling for more than half-a-million dollars on September 22.

Though on a smaller lot than other homes in its price range at 764sq m, this five-bedroom, two-storey home is spacious and in a prime location near the hospital, sporting grounds and botanic gardens.

4. It's hard to decide what's more impressive; the nine-bay, barn-style garage or the open-plan, four-bedroom house itself.

But one lucky buyer will enjoy both after they purchased the 4000sq m property at 15 Roberston Rd, Gracemere for $628,000.

Sold on September 21 by One Agency Macalpine Properties, this property has come a long way since June 30, 2015 when the block sold for $172,500.

5. An extravagant Emu Park home sold for $530,000 on September 16 by Ray White Yeppoon.

With extensive coastal views, this five-bedroom home has a six-bay lock-up garage and open plan living.